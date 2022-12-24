Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Incyte were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $2,115,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.36 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

