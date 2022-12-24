Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $138.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.73. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.