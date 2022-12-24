Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,558 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 437,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,192 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,421,000 after acquiring an additional 443,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,300,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,898,000 after acquiring an additional 605,665 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

