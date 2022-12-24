Diversified Trust Co Buys 422 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.47. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $55.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Citigroup started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

