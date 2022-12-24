Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.84, for a total transaction of $396,828.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,564.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

NYSE IT opened at $335.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.75.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

