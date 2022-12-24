Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

