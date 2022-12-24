Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $207.83 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.33.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

