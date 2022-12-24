Diversified Trust Co Decreases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,963,000 after purchasing an additional 261,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $216.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,198,208. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

