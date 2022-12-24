Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,598,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,325,000 after buying an additional 573,992 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,692 shares of company stock worth $34,319,577.

NYSE A opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

