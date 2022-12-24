Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Semtech were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $92.14.
Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
