Diversified Trust Co Has $418,000 Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,383,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,669,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 493,766 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1,124.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 414,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

