Diversified Trust Co Has $429,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.10.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $54.48 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $146,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,025,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,360. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

