Diversified Trust Co Has $449,000 Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

WTS opened at $146.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average of $137.64. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $198.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

