Diversified Trust Co Has $450,000 Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 112,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,097,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Insider Activity

Abiomed Stock Performance

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD opened at $381.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.93. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.