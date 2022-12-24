Diversified Trust Co Has $491,000 Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $243,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,026.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $144.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

