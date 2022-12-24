Diversified Trust Co Has $512,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $289.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $324.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

