Diversified Trust Co Has $528,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.1 %

SNA stock opened at $227.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $245.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.