Diversified Trust Co Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA stock opened at $156.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

