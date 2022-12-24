Diversified Trust Co Has $547,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 747,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 396,121 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,601 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Trading Down 8.0 %

NTNX opened at $25.69 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,686 shares of company stock worth $7,181,398. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

