Diversified Trust Co Has $550,000 Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 494.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,658 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 328,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 45,673 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 106,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

