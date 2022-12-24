Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Crocs were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Crocs by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $947,586.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $103.00 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $136.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

