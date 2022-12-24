Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.1 %

XRAY stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

