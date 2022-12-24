Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

