Diversified Trust Co Invests $441,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6,914.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Pentair by 13.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,152,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,378,000 after acquiring an additional 380,163 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $73.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.