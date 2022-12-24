Diversified Trust Co Makes New $421,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $153,833,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after buying an additional 2,235,425 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $103,299,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after buying an additional 863,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

