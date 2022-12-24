Diversified Trust Co Makes New $508,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $457.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.87. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

