Diversified Trust Co Purchases 427 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $657.68 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $630.45 and its 200-day moving average is $637.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.