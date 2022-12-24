Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 5,492 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 17.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $355,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

