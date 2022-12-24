Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.87.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $336.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 157.02 and a beta of 0.96. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $535.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

