Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $312.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

