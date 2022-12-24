Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after buying an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after buying an additional 199,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 902,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,879,000 after buying an additional 170,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

AtriCure Stock Down 1.1 %

ATRC opened at $43.69 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

