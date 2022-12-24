Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,948 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $188.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

