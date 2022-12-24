Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $114.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.