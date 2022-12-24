Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,698,000 after buying an additional 296,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $128.70 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

