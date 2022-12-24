Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

