Diversified Trust Co Sells 111 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

LRCX stock opened at $412.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

