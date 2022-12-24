Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,920 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,146,000 after buying an additional 108,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,625,000 after buying an additional 99,646 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $93.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

