Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,427 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

