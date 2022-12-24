Diversified Trust Co Sells 395 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock stock opened at $703.94 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $929.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $687.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

