Diversified Trust Co Sells 810 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

