Diversified Trust Co Takes $528,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Equity Residential by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EQR opened at $59.44 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $94.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.