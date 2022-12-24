Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln National by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNC stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.74. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

