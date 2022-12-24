Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

