Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $565.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $576.34 and a 200 day moving average of $534.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.