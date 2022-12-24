DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 978.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DXC Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,211,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,167,000 after purchasing an additional 374,693 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,489,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC opened at $26.53 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

