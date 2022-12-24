Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $4.63 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 95,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day moving average is $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

