Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 104,026 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,597,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,854,404.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05.
- On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,043,177.94.
- On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $469,753.44.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,084,601.70.
- On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $19,533.60.
- On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $687,297.39.
- On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93.
- On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of VIR opened at $25.73 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3,657.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 374,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
