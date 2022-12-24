Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 104,026 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,597,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,854,404.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75.
  • On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14.
  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,043,177.94.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $469,753.44.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,084,601.70.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $19,533.60.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $687,297.39.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93.
  • On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR opened at $25.73 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3,657.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 374,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

