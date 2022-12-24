Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

EPD stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

