Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,804 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 5,190,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day moving average of $253.06. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

