Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 642 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

